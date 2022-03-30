Medanta launches initiative to spread awareness about clean air and health

A private hospital group has launched an initiative to spread awareness about the importance of clean air and health amid rising pollution levels. Medanta in partnership with ''Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action'' has launched the Medanta Institute of Research and Advocacy for Clean Air and Health (MIRACAH), a statement said on Wednesday. The institute's objective will be to work towards advocacy, training and research on air pollution and health. The institute aims to train Medanta employees on air pollution and health, engage with patients to highlight the importance of clean air, and conduct in-house and community-based research on air pollution and health, it said. This is a pan-India initiative across Medanta hospitals in Gurugram, Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Ranchi, and its nationwide network of out-patient clinics, the statement said.

