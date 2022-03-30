Left Menu

Heat wave in parts of Bengal over next two days

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in some districts of south Bengal over the next two days, the Met department said here on Wednesday.

Bankura recorded the maximum day temperature on Wednesday at 40 degree Celsius.

The weatherman said that one or two places in the districts of Jhargram, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura will be experiencing heat wave.

Kolkata, during the day, recorded the maximum temperature at 33.9 degree Celsius and a minimum of 26.8 degree Celsius, it said The Met department also warned of heavy rain on Sunday at one or two places in Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal. PTI AMR RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

