Leopard rescued from village in Maharashtra

An adult leopard, which had strayed into a village in adjoining Palghar district four days ago, was rescued on Wednesday, a forest department official said.

The wild animal, whose one of the legs had injury marks due to entanglement in a snare, was rescued by the forest department in collaboration with a team from Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) from Kashid Kopar village, the official said.

According to the official, the leopard was spotted by local residents, whose houses are located near a forest, four days ago after which they informed the police as well as the forest department.

The big cat did not attack any villager, but had killed four dogs, he said.

The injured feline was later shifted to the rescue centre of SGNP, where the snare was removed and the animal was treated for its wounds, the official added.

