Sariska fire shrinks further, flames confined to 'just one hillock'

A fire raged within Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve for the fourth day on Wednesday but the flames were now confined to a just one pocket, after a fire-fighting operation involving 200 people and two IAF helicopters, officials said.

"The fire was brought under control by nearly 80 percent till the evening. The flames are left on just one hillock now," Rajasthan's Principal Secretary-Forest Sreya Guha told PTI.

At one time the wildfire had spread over an area 10 sq km in the forest reserve in Alwar district.

Guha said once the fire is under full control, an assessment of the total area scorched by the blaze will begin. "Our top priority is to control the fire,'' she said.

Earlier in the day, a forest official said the situation, developing since Sunday, was now "almost under control" in areas with thick easy-burning dry grass.

But in the morning, flames still raged across a swathe of four or five square kilometres. By evening, the fire had died down over an even bigger area.

Over 200 people, including forest staff, nature guides, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) people, remained engaged in the fire-fighting operation.

Four adult tigers and five cubs move around the area where the fire broke out. But officials claimed no tiger was stuck in the area. The reserve in Alwar district has 27 tigers.

The blaze had started on Sunday evening and was brought under control on Monday. But it flared again the same evening and continued through Tuesday, spreading up to an area of over 10 sq km at one point in the day.

Two IAF helicopters were deployed in the fire-fighting on Tuesday. The operation was halted at night and resumed on Wednesday morning. But the fire did not spread to a larger area overnight, officials indicated.

"Two SDRF teams comprising a total of 25 personnel have been deployed. They assisted the forest staff in the manual dousing of the fire and stopping the spread of the flames by digging trenches," commandant Pankaj Chaudhary said.

