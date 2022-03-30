Left Menu

Hubble spots farthest individual star ever seen; lies 13 billion light-years away from Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:32 IST
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, Welch, Coe
  • Country:
  • United States

Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have observed the farthest individual star ever seen to date, setting an extraordinary new benchmark. Named Earendel, the newly detected star is nearly 13 billion years away from Earth and is estimated to be at least 50 times the mass of our Sun.

The previous record-holder is an enormous blue star nicknamed "Icarus" discovered by Hubble in 2018. The star's light took 9 billion years to reach Earth.

The discovery was made from data collected during Hubble's Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey (RELICS) program. A paper describing the discovery is published in the journal Nature, with astronomer Brian Welch of the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore as the lead author and Dan Coe of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), Baltimore, as the co-author.

"We almost didn't believe it at first, it was so much farther than the previous most distant, highest redshift star. Normally at these distances, entire galaxies look like small smudges, with the light from millions of stars blending together," said Welch.

According to the researchers, the natural magnification by a huge galaxy cluster, WHL0137-08, sitting between Earth and Earendel made it possible for Hubble to see the star's light. Earendel appears directly on, or extremely close to, a ripple in the fabric of space, thanks to the rare alignment with the magnifying galaxy cluster.

Earendel is expected to remain highly magnified for years to come and will further be observed by NASA's newly-launched James Webb Space Telescope.

"With Webb, we expect to confirm Earendel is indeed a star, as well as measure its brightness and temperature. We also expect to find the Sunrise Arc galaxy is lacking in heavy elements that form in subsequent generations of stars. This would suggest Earendel is a rare, massive metal-poor star," Coe said.

