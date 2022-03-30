Left Menu

Cows dying in 'go-shalas', SOP prepared to run shelters: Assam minister

Assam minister Atul Bora on Wednesday admitted that many go-shalas cow shelter in the state are functioning under poor conditions and scores of cows have died due to lack of proper care.Opposition members, during an Assembly session, drew attention of the government to the rising number of cattle death in these shelters.It is true that cows are dying in the go-shalas.

Assam minister Atul Bora on Wednesday admitted that many 'go-shalas' (cow shelter) in the state are functioning under poor conditions and scores of cows have died due to lack of proper care.

Opposition members, during an Assembly session, drew attention of the government to the rising number of cattle death in these shelters.

''It is true that cows are dying in the go-shalas. The Jagiroad shelter accounted for a large number of deaths. After coming to know the situation, we arranged medical treatment and fodder for the cows there,'' the animal husbandry and veterinary minister stated.

He told the House that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) had been submitted to the Home department on ways to run the shelters.

Bora said Assam has a total of 16 go-shalas, of which two are government recognised and the rest are private.

''We will increase the number of cow shelters in the state in the coming days,'' he said without sharing further details.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam, on his part, had said that many cows died due to lack of food and water in the shelters.

