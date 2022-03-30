Left Menu

Two workers die after falling into pit at sewage treatment plant in east Delhi

Two workers died on Wednesday evening after they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in the east Delhis Kondli area, police said. Police said they got information around 5pm that two persons working at the plant in Dallupura fell into a pit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:47 IST
  • India

Two workers died on Wednesday evening after they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in the east Delhi's Kondli area, police said. The incident took place day after four persons died after falling into a sewer in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area. The deceased were identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35), both natives of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Police said they got information around 5pm that two persons working at the plant in Dallupura fell into a pit. “A team from New Ashok Nagar police station reached the spot and found that two persons have fallen into a pit at the plant. They were taken out with the help of fire personnel and rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said. Police said that legal action is being taken. The fire department said that the rescue operation was started after they received information that two persons fell into a pit. It was a six-foot-deep pit, the fire department officials said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

