Quake of magnitude 7 strikes Tadine, New Caledonia region -USGS
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 02:43 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck Tadine, New Caledonia region on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.
There was no risk of a tsunami following the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
