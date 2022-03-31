Quake of magnitude 7 strikes Tadine, New Caledonia region -USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck Tadine, New Caledonia region on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

There was no risk of a tsunami following the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

