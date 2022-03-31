Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Tadine, New Caledonia region - USGS

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for southeast of Loyalty islands after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Tadine, New Caledonia region on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which had initially been put at 7.2 magnitude, was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.

