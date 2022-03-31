Left Menu

Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Tadine, New Caledonia region - USGS

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:46 IST
Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Tadine, New Caledonia region - USGS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for southeast of Loyalty islands after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Tadine, New Caledonia region on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which had initially been put at 7.2 magnitude, was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022