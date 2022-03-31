Tsunami warning lifted after quake in Tadine, New Caledonia region

A tsunami warning issued for Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu after an earthquake struck the Tadine, New Caledonia region on Thursday, has been lifted, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

The 7.0 magnitude quake, which had initially been put at 7.2 magnitude, was at a depth of 10 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

