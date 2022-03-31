Left Menu

Britain's greenhouse gas emissions rose 4.7% in 2021

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rose by 4.7% in 2021 compared with 2020 levels, as the economy recovered following the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed on Thursday.

Greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 424.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a preliminary report.

