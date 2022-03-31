Cong questions govt over emissions due to infra projects under PM Gati Shakti scheme

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday questioned the government on the effects of the PM Gati Shakti scheme, the Centre's big-ticket infrastructure project, on India's commitment to cut emissions to net-zero by 2070.

Taking part in a discussion on climate change in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi said while he supported the development, the scheme, which is a national master plan for multi-modal connectivity entailing large-scale construction, will raise emissions. ''Lakhs of rupees have been allocated to PM Gati Shakti for infrastructure for railways, airports and highways. This scheme is the greatest challenge for India.

''We would need coal, high-emission producing technology will be required. It will raise emissions. What is the model that will keep emissions low? Will the government make a rule that only lower-emission technology will be used?'' he asked. Gogoi also said while the environment minister had stated in Glasgow during COP26 that India will reduce the use of coal, the transition to alternative fuel has to be planned just to ensure that people connected to the sector do not suffer.

BJP MP Jayant Sinha said the net-zero commitment by 2070 is ''massively net positive for India''. He further pushed for a global carbon market and for India to be connected to a worldwide carbon network.

Both Sinha and Gogoi urged for an institutional arrangement to secure India's climate future, with the Congress MP even proposing that the government consider bringing legislation on the same. The BSP's Malook Nagar said the government should encourage electronic vehicles and proposed that neem trees be grown in abundance to curb pollution. Industries responsible for emissions should be asked to plant trees in proportion to their carbon footprints, he said. Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant raised concerns over the use of lithium batteries in e-vehicles and questioned how they will be disposed of.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)