NBCC's Gurugram proj: Homebuyers demand refund of money, compensation

Aggrieved homebuyers of NBCC's Gurugram project 'Green View' project, which has been declared unsafe, on Thursday demanded refund of their money as well as compensation from the state-owned firm for the ''harassment'' faced by them.

The homebuyers have sought refund of their investments along with a 15 per cent interest and a minimum compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The project is located in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Association of Apartment Owners (AOAO), NBCC Green View, Sector 37D, Gurugram, said at a press conference that it has already written to the CBI as well as the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police more than a month ago to investigate how this project, within four years of completion, became unsafe and unlivable due to structural defects.

At a press conference held here, the association's President G Mohanty said that around 90 apartments were occupied, either by owners or tenants, and all of them were vacated during the first week of March itself. ''We have vacated flats and (are) now living on rent. But, NBCC has not refunded the money to us as it was ordered by the authorities in Gurugram,'' he said. The 'NBCC Green View' group housing project, which is located in Sector 37D of Gurugram, was launched in 2011 comprising 786 flats, of which only 250 units have been sold mainly to the working and retired government employees.

The construction work started in 2012 and the project was to be delivered in 2015 but possessions were offered to 250 allottees in 2017.

''There are four components to our demand. We want that NBCC should refund the price paid by us to purchase the flat, plus registration charges and expenses on interior works, along with 15 per cent annual interest. At lease Rs 25 lakh should be provided as suitable compensation for harassment, suffering and agony suffered by all allottees,'' said Gaurav Singh, an allottee.

Another buyer Yadvendra Yadav said NBCC is paying rent to 25 allottees, who have vacated the flats, at a rate of Rs 12.5 per square feet, but the residents want refund of their investments along with interest. The association's Vice President S C Kaushik said the Green View saga is unprecedented as perhaps for the first time in independent India a multi-storey building has dilapidated and declared unsafe for living within four years of construction, that too by a public sector company.

''Nearly 260 families have become homeless for no fault of theirs,'' said Randhir Singh, General Secretary of the association.

On February 17, 2022, while passing the order for eviction of residents from Green View, the District Magistrate and Chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, had directed the state-owned NBCC to refund the money to the residents with interest within a period of one month of the order, the association said. ''However, in utter disregard of the order, NBCC has not paid any amount to the flat owners,'' said Deepak Jain, Treasurer of the association.

The association said it has held several meetings with NBCC's top management and written a number of letters demanding immediate refund with interest and compensation, but there has been no response.

It has also approached the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the grievances, asking it to give directions to the company to compensate the displaced homebuyers.

AOAO, a registered body under the Societies Registration Act, said that the construction of buildings was so poor that within a few months cracks appeared in the pillars, beams and slabs and within three years the builder (NBCC) had to declare these buildings unsafe.

The association alleged that there is ample proof of tender manipulation and other irregularities in selection of contractors by the company as well as collusion with the contractor which ultimately resulted in shoddy construction and poor workmanship.

''The irregularities were pointed out in the report of the Chief Technical Examiner of the Central Vigilance Commission during December 2019. However, no CBI investigation has been ordered by the government so far,'' it added.

The association has moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court through a writ petition demanding immediate refund of money to the displaced owners and the same is pending adjudication.

