Boost to maritime security as Coast Guard gets 2 Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters

In a major boost to Indias Maritime Security, two indigenously designed and manufactured Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter ALH MK III was formally welcomed on Thursday at Indian Coast Guard Air Enclave, Kochi.This will complete the unit entitlement of 04 ALH MK III.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:17 IST
In a major boost to India's Maritime Security, two indigenously designed and manufactured Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III was formally welcomed on Thursday at Indian Coast Guard Air Enclave, Kochi.

''This will complete the unit entitlement of 04 ALH MK III. Both the aircraft will be inducted into 845 Squadron (Coast Guard) under the administrative and operational control of Coast Guard Air Enclave, Kochi'', a Defence release said here.

As the rotor blades of the helicopter cut through the air, aircraft were ceremonially welcomed into service with a traditional water cannon salute. The induction marks a boost to coastal security management by Coast Guard along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and around Lakshadweep, it said.

ALH MK III Helicopters feature an array of systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters. These helicopters are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment, which enable them to undertake the role of maritime reconnaissance in addition to providing long-range search and rescue, both by day and night. In addition to special operations capabilities, ALH MK III is also fitted with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions. A removable Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) is also fitted on ALH MK III Helicopters to airlift critically ill patients. The Helicopter also has a host of advanced avionics, making it truly an all-weather aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

