Delhi registers max temp of 39.5 deg C, six notches above normal

It was a hot day in the national capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places, the India Meteorological Department said.

The mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, 41.6 degrees Celsius and 41.1 degrees Celsius at Gurgaon, Narela and Pitampura stations respectively.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 80 per cent and 28 per cent.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to ''severe'' hot weather conditions in northwest India. The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6.

For the plains, a ''heatwave'' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A ''severe'' heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds on Friday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30 last year. The all-time highest maximum temperature in this month -- 40.6 degrees Celsius -- was recorded on March 31, 1945.

