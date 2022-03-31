NHRC notice to Delhi govt, DPCC over Ghazipur landfill site fire, allege slow pace of cleaning

The NHRC on Thursday sent notices to the Delhi government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee over the fire at Ghazipur landfill site and the reported slow pace of cleaning garbage there and at Bhalaswa, officials said.

A major fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard on Monday with the billowing smoke enveloping the area. The fire was put out on Wednesday evening, over 50 hours after it began.

''The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the alleged slow pace of cleaning garbage heaps at Ghazipur and Bhalaswa landfill sites in Delhi.

''Reportedly, these catch fire every summer causing air pollution in the national capital,'' the NHRC said in a statement. Expressing serious concern, the panel has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and chairperson of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said.

''Issuing the notices, the commission has observed that every human being has the basic right to breathe clean air and live in a pollution-free environment. ''Inhalation of toxic air and living in the polluted environment is a serious threat to people's right to life and right to health,'' the statement said.

The panel has also observed that the ''state is duty-bound to take all appropriate steps to alleviate the sufferings of the common man by controlling and minimising the pollution levels in Delhi, which does not appear to have been done as yet''.

Reportedly, going by the present pace of clearing the garbage, the local population will be exposed to serious health hazards in the years to come. The hot winds will aggravate the fire and polluted air spread the adjoining areas leading to breathing problems, it added.

