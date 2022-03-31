Ukraine's battle fronts are shifting - interior ministry adviser
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:25 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The southern city of Mariupol and a "corridor" between two eastern towns, Izyum and Volnovakha, are becoming the key battlefronts in Ukraine, an interior ministry adviser said on Thursday.
"(Russia) is withdrawing forces in the Kyiv region, but it's too early to say that the same is happening in the Chernihiv region," adviser Vadym Denysenko said.
Russia said on Tuesday it would scale down operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. NATO's chief said on Thursday this was a regrouping rather than a withdrawal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volnovakha
- NATO
- Russia
- Chernihiv
- Ukraine
- Mariupol
- Kyiv
- Vadym Denysenko
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to begin planning for more troops on eastern flank after Russia's Ukraine invasion
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic
Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status -sources
Biden expected to announce $800 mln in security aid for Ukraine -official
Ukraine war creating a child refugee almost every second: UNICEF