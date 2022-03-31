Tribal and right-wing outfits protest Govt’s conditions on religious procession

Tribal and right-wing outfits on Thursday protested against the Covid-related conditions imposed by the government on religious processions for Sarhul and Ram Navami festivals, terming them impractical.

Jharkhand government, through a notification on Wednesday, had allowed religious processions with certain restrictions including cap on number of persons in any religious procession at 100.

Even if multiple processions converge at a place or there are arrangements made for reception of a procession, the total number of persons should not be more than 1,000, the order said adding the procession should conclude by 6 pm and playing of pre-recorded music or DJ will be prohibited.

Two major festivals of the region - Sarhul and Ramnavmi fall on April 4 and April 10 respectively.

Kendriya Sarna Samiti (KSS) president Bablu Munda, said, “In Sarhul procession, thousands of tribal people worship nature God and they celebrate the festival by singing and dancing on the streets. In such a situation, how can the restriction of 100 people be followed.” KSS general secretary Krishna Kant Toppo said, “We also protest the time restriction for procession that is till 6pm. We demand the government to reconsider the terms and conditions and allow the Sarhul procession to return home by 11 pm.” Meanwhile, different Ram Navami Puja Committees have also protested against the restriction of 100 people and timing.

Convener of Ram Navami Puja Committee, Chutia, Vijay Sahu said, “Even if we ensure 100 persons from our side, who will take the responsibility of thousands of common men who join the procession on streets. Is this condition practical?” He also pointed out processions generally proceeded from local temples after completing religious rituals around 2 pm to 3 pm to the main Tapovan temple. “This generally takes six to seven hours. So, it is never possible to return home by 6 pm. We demand the government reconsider its restrictions. Otherwise, people may violate them,” he said.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Deepak Prakash said, “People were deprived of Sarhul and Ram Navami festivals for past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the situation is normal and government should not put any restrictions on religious celebrations.” He said that if government did not revoke its restrictions for processions, BJP would take to the streets in protest against it.

