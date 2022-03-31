Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:46 IST
Maximum temperatures across Rajasthan 5 to 7 degrees above normal
Representative image.
Maximum temperatures at most places in Rajasthan are being recorded five to seven notches above normal at present which is leading to heat wave conditions in the state, a meteorological department spokesperson said on Thursday.

Also, during the month of March, the state recorded actual rainfall of 2.1 mm, which is almost 48 per cent less than the normal, he said.

On Wednesday, Churu was recorded the hottest place in Rajasthan at 43 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, Dholpur was recorded the hottest on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Karauli with 43 degrees Celsius, Tonk and Banswara 42.7 degrees Celsius, Jalore and Barmer 42.6 degrees Celsius, Anta 42.2 degrees Celsius and Sawai Madhopur 42.1 degrees Celsius.

State capital Jaipur recorded a maximum of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

