6.8 magnitude quake strikes Loyalty Islands region - USGS

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 01:41 IST
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Loyalty Islands region - USGS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. It is the third earthquake over magnitude 6.8 in the region since Thursday.

There was no risk of a tsunami in the region following the temblor, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

