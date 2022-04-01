Odd News Roundup: China's regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

China's regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend

China's securities regulator launched a crackdown on brokerages using feng shui to predict stock market trends in their research notes or investment advisory businesses, state-owned media reported on Wednesday. China Securities Regulatory Commission said it holds "zero tolerance" towards illegal behaviour in the stock market and has punished some brokers who analysed, forecast, or offered investment advices by applying aspects of feng shui such as the heavenly stems and earthly branches, also known as tiangan dizhi, Yin-Yang, and Five Elements, according to the official China Securities Journal.

