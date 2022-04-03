Science News Roundup: Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial; NASA's SOFIA observatory studies neighboring galaxy from Chile

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccination after COVID-19 improves immunity

NASA's SOFIA observatory studies neighboring galaxy from Chile

An airplane-borne telescope has flown high above Chile at night this month to observe a sliver of the universe as scientists aim to gain a better understanding of how stars are born. The U.S. space agency NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a state-of-the-art Boeing 747 fitted with a telescope able to observe the entire infrared spectrum, arrived in Chile this month, marking its first visit to South America.

