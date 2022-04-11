Dynamix Group records sales worth INR 756 crs in FY 2021-22 across projects. Launching 3 projects in FY 22-23 which will have an investment of Rs.1050 crs over their life

~ The Real-Estate developer aims to launch close to 1.1 mn sq. ft of projects in 2022, in addition to its ongoing works of ~2.2 million sq. ft in Thane and Mumbai ~ ~The group has already delivered over 30 million sq. ft to its customers over 5 decades in business~ ~ The group has completed sales worth INR 750 crs for the financial year 2021-22 ~ April 2022, Mumbai: The Dynamix Group, renowned for its well-designed and thoughtful residential and commercial properties in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has accomplished sales worth INR 756.4 crs. across its diverse projects and joint ventures in FY21-22. The sales have more than doubled from FY 20-21 which were at INR 330.6 crs. Dynamix Group are also set to launch 3 new projects in Mumbai in 2022; locations are Sahar, Goregaon and Malad, the group will spend over INR 1050 crs over the course of the development of these projects. These projects would be developed over the next 3-4 years and that’s when the investment would take place. This will be funded by a combination of equity, debt and subsequently sales receipts once the projects are launched. In addition to this the group will continue investing in maturing its land holdings to continue building its pipeline for launch and further sales for the subsequent financial years. FY21-22 looked promising for the real-estate developer. Avanya, launched in November’20 at Dahisar East, Off Western Express Highway selling premium 1 and 2 BHKS sold 243 units sold (Tower A & Tower B) at INR 172 crs and 93 units in the next phase at INR 114.1 crs. Parkwoods, launched in May’19 in Thane W, Off Ghodbunder Road, selling 2BHKs sold 90 units worth INR 89.4 crs. Astrum, launched in Aug 21 is beautifully located at the threshold of the city, at Dahisar, and comprises an ecosystem of lush green landscapes, harmoniously integrated with thoughtful amenities and facilities. Dynamix sold 27 units of this project at a sale of 58 crs. Shrishti, a JV with Kalpataru, spread across a whopping 100+ acres wide, at Mira Road, has sold 202 units at INR 225 crs. With this and more, the group has completed sales worth INR 750 crs for the financial year 2021-22. Dynamix Group has delivered over 30 million sq. ft. of real estate to date and is currently developing projects spread over 2.2 million sq. ft. in Mumbai and Thane. Speaking on the developments, Jay Goenka, Director, Dynamix Group said “We are very excited about our sales growth in FY 21-22 and our upcoming project launches. We believe that our keen focus on building spaces that deliver functionality, convenience, and quality lifestyles will stand us in good stead for them. These planned launches continue to be the realization of our strategy to grow through the development of high quality, yet affordable homes and commercial spaces across Mumbai.” The Goregaon Project is planned to specifically address the market for commercial office ownership. The project is planned with a plurality of available unit sizes, catering to small office as well as large office owners. The building will have vast dedicated spaces for amenities such as a gymnasium, salon, cafeteria, etc facilitating the creation of a vibrant community of businesspeople and professionals.

The unit sizes range from 350-400 sqft, to 640 sqft on typical floors, all with self-contained toilet areas, with 14 such units per floor, ranging to half-floors of 3,500 sqft (which can be combined for a 7,000 sqft single floor). Andheri. The Group’s upcoming project in Andheri envisions the development of 2BHK and 3BHK homes for prospective buyers. The development seeks to address the undersupply of such homes that cater to the vast and ever-expanding commercial district in the vicinity. The development will contain highly efficient with well-thought-out units, designed to appeal to a highly mobile and discerning buyer. The project is planned with a plethora of top-notch amenities to give homeowners the perfect work-life balance. The project is nestled amongst over 8 mn sq. ft of grade. The Malad project is a proposed residential project located off the arterial Film City Road. The development in this desirable suburb is planned to offer 1BHK and 2 BHK units to quality and value-conscious homebuyers. The Infinity IT Park, Oberoi Garden City, and the townships of Gokuldham and Yashodham are in the immediate vicinity of this well-located project. The neighbourhood is fully developed and is complete with top-notch office space, ample quality educational institutions, large malls, medical facilities, restaurants, and luxury hotels, and provides great connectivity to the rest of the city by road, rail, and the proposed Mumbai metro. ABOUT DYNAMIX The Dynamix Group is renowned for its thoughtful and well-designed residential and commercial developments in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Group’s residential developments of Gokuldham and Yashodham in Goregaon East alleviated the acute shortage of affordable housing faced by the middle- and lower-income groups in the suburban areas of Mumbai. This served as a springboard for further projects in the suburbs, in areas such as Vasant Vihar in Thane West, Shrishti, a JV with Kalpataru in Mira Road, and Upvan Complex in Upper Govind Nagar, Gokuldham in Goregaon East, and Panchsheel Enclave in Kandivali West, to name a few. Dynamix Group brings a 50-year legacy of high-quality development with over 30 million sq. feet delivered to over 30,000 happy families.

