Science News Roundup: The forecast on planet Neptune is chilly - and getting colder; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The forecast on planet Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

Frigid and far-flung Neptune, our solar system's outermost planet, is adding to its reputation as an enigmatic world, with astronomers puzzled by a surprising drop in its atmospheric temperatures during the past two decades. Focusing upon Neptune's stratosphere - the atmosphere's relatively stable region above the turbulent weather layer - the researchers had expected to find rising temperatures in the part of the planet visible from Earth with the onset of its southern hemisphere summer, a season lasting four decades. Instead, they found temperatures declining significantly.

Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Pressed against a wall in a back corridor of Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a stone slab bore testimony only to the graffiti etched on it by multitudes of pilgrims through the ages. But the 2.5 x 1.5 meter stone turned out to be far more precious when its other side was exposed during recent renovations at the church, the traditional site of Jesus's crucifixion and burial.

RedHill pill shows promise vs Omicron; mRNA vaccines appear effective in those with well-controlled HIV

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. An experimental pill shows promise against Omicron

Russia will launch a lunar probe and deepen space links with Belarus- Putin

Russia will launch a lunar probe later this year and deepen cooperation with Belarus on space infrastructure and technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday. Speaking at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's the Far East, Putin recalled Soviet successes in space and said no sanctions on Russia could halt its progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)