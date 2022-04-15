Mumbai: Police's 'Sunday Street' initiative on 11 stretches this weekend

'Sunday Street', Mumbai police's initiative to create a stress-free urban environment and giving back the streets to the citizens for some time in a fast-paced city will take place in 11 areas this weekend, an official said.

A concept introduced by Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, during 'Sunday Street' people can use long road stretches for recreational activities like yoga, jogging, skating, cycling and cultural sports.

''This time, Sunday Street will be held in Nariman Point (Marine Drive) in south Mumbai, Carter Road in Bandra, Mindspace backroad in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road (DN Nagar), IC Colony Dahisar (MHB Colony), Thakur Village EMP Circle (Samta Nagar), Charkop Police Station Turzon Point (Kandivali ), all of which are in the western suburbs,'' he said.

''In the eastern suburbs, the initiative will take place Tansa Pipeline road (Mulund), Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli bridge (Vikhroli ), Chimni Garden Road (Trombay ). Sunday Street will take place between 6am and 10 am. We want people to come these spots using public transport,'' the official added.

