Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

The astronauts landed nine hours after they left a key module of China's first space station. Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid A glyph representing a day called "7 Deer" on mural fragments dating from the third century BC found inside the ruins of a pyramid in Guatemala marks the earliest-known use of the Maya calendar, one of this ancient culture's renowned achievements.

Updated: 16-04-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission

Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, state television reported, completing the country's longest crewed space mission to date. The astronauts landed nine hours after they left a key module of China's first space station.

Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

A glyph representing a day called "7 Deer" on mural fragments dating from the third century BC found inside the ruins of a pyramid in Guatemala marks the earliest-known use of the Maya calendar, one of this ancient culture's renowned achievements. The fragments were found at the San Bartolo archeological site in the jungles of northern Guatemala, which gained fame with the 2001 discovery of a buried chamber with elaborate and colorful murals dating to about 100 BC depicting Maya ceremonial and mythological scenes, researchers said on Wednesday.

