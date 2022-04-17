Left Menu

96 CPSEs incorporated since 2014

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 10:35 IST
96 CPSEs incorporated since 2014
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has incorporated as many as 96 CPSEs since 2014, with the maximum headquartered in Delhi, as per official data.

As many as 69 of these Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have their registered offices in Delhi.

The list includes Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), set up in 2018 as a precursor to Air India's sale to hold non-core assets and liabilities of the erstwhile national carrier.

Besides, BSNL Tower Corporation (2018), Concor Last Mile Logistics Ltd (2020), ITPO Services (2020) and India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Ltd (2020) are included in the list.

Also, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (2020), NSIC Venture Capital Fund Ltd (2020), Rajgarh Transmission Ltd (2020) and Sagarmala Development Company Ltd (2016) were set up in the last eight years, as per finance ministry data.

While three CPSEs were incorporated in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh each, four, including Deoghar Airport Ltd, were registered in Jharkhand.

Five CPSEs were incorporated in Karnataka, three in Kerala, two each in Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, and one each in Punjab and Telangana.

As per the data, there were 256 operational CPSEs as on March 31, 2020. These include 171 profit-making and 84 loss-making companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022