Science News Roundup: Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste; Omicron infection induces a limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Updated: 19-04-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste; Omicron infection induces a limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets. Co-developed by Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita and beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co., the chopsticks enhance tastes using electrical stimulation and a mini-computer worn on a wristband.

Omicron infection induces a limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron infection induces a limited immune response

