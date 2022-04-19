Left Menu

India produces milk worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore per year and is world topper in milk production: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating new dairy plant in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

PTI | Banaskantha | Updated: 19-04-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 12:06 IST
India produces milk worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore per year and is world topper in milk production: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating new dairy plant in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for multiple projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India produces milk worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore per year and is world topper in milk production: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating new dairy plant in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022