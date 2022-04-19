Left Menu

Hubble snaps five tightly grouped galaxies engaged in leisurely dance

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:56 IST
Hubble snaps five tightly grouped galaxies engaged in leisurely dance
Image Credit: NASA/Hubble
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA has released a stunning new Hubble image of five tightly grouped galaxies as they fall together and continue their dance, but before they merge. Known as the Hickson Compact Group 40 (HCG 40), the group includes three spiral-shaped galaxies, an elliptical galaxy and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy.

The galaxies are notably isolated in their own small patch of the universe, in the direction of the constellation Hydra. According to NASA, in about 1 billion years, these galaxies will collide and merge to form a giant elliptical galaxy.

Located about 300 million light-years away, HCG 40 is one of the most densely packed galaxy groups. While X-ray observations show that the galaxies have been gravitationally interacting due to the presence of a lot of hot gas among the galaxies, infrared observations reveal clues to the rate of new star formation.

Astronomers believe that such tight groups may have been more common in the early universe when their superheated, infalling material may have fueled very energetic black holes called quasars.

This picture was snapped by the Hubble Space Telescope, a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency, for its 32nd birthday. The space-based observatory was deployed into orbit around Earth by NASA astronauts aboard the space shuttle Discovery, on April 25, 1990.

Hubble has taken 1.5 million observations of approximately 50,000 celestial targets to date.

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022