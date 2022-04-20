Science News Roundup: Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life

The uncanny resemblance between features on Europa's frozen surface and a landform in Greenland that sits atop a sizable pocket of water are providing intriguing new indications that this moon of Jupiter may be capable of harboring life. A study published on Tuesday explored similarities between elongated landforms called double ridges that look like huge gashes across Europa's surface and a smaller version in Greenland examined using ice-penetrating radar.

Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 is estimated to make up more than 90% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of April 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. Overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, but COVID-19 infections have been on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states like New York, and Connecticut.

Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets. Co-developed by Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita and beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co., the chopsticks enhance tastes using electrical stimulation and a mini-computer worn on a wristband.

Omicron infection induces a limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends

Australian scientists to power Tesla on 15,000-km trip with printed solar panels

Scientists in Australia are testing printed solar panels they will use to power a Tesla on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, which they hope will get the public thinking about steps to help avert climate change. The Charge Around Australia project will power a Tesla electric car with 18 of the team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 meters (59 feet) long, rolling them out beside the vehicle to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge.

