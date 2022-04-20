In 2014, the AYUSH sector was worth USD 3 billion which increased to USD 18 billion now: PM Narendra Modi at Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-04-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
