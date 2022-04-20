Trade, industry welcome projects to turn Coimbatore into an investment destination

The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday expressed happiness over Coimbatore bagging three projects at a cost of Rs 850 crore.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced initiatives to develop the western region into an attractive investment destination.

Of the three projects, the first one is a common facility centre to be set up here at an investment of Rs 500 crore to support companies in aero design and development, maintenance repairs and operations, industrial robotics, avionics and mechatronics and testing, among others, said the Chamber president C Balasubramanian in a statement.

The second project involves jointly establishing a multi-model logistics park with TIDCO at a cost of Rs 300 crore; the third is to set up a post-processing unit at an investment of Rs 50 crore for aerospace and defence industries, he said.

The Chamber, industry and trade in the region thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for announcing the projects, he added.

