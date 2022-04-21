Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Philippine Islands region – EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 04:04 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Mindanao in Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles).
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no warning after the earthquake.
