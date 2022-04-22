(Update: Postponed) First private astronaut mission returning home tomorrow: Watch live coverage

After nearly two weeks in space, the four private astronauts from Axiom Space are set to depart the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday night and return home the next day.

The Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) crew - including Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, Pilot Larry Connor and Mission Specialists Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe - will undock from the station inside SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour crew ship at 6:35 p.m. EDT and splash down at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday off the coast of Florida.

The integrated teams at Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX will continue to monitor the weather at the splashdown sites prior to undocking to ensure a safe recovery of the Ax-1 astronauts and Dragon spacecraft.

NASA and Axiom Space will provide live coverage of departure activities at 4:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday and then at 6:15 p.m. for the undocking, with the coverage to pick up again for Dragon's re-entry and splashdown beginning at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour will bring along more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments, hardware and commercial science payloads.

Endeavour's departure from ISS will also clear the docking port for the arrival of Dragon Freedom and NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts.

Update 1

The Axiom Mission 1 teams have postponed today's undocking of the first private mission due to a diurnal low wind trough which has been causing marginally high winds at the splashdown sites, NASA said on Saturday.

The mission is now targeting to undock from the International Space Station at 8:55 p.m. EDT Sunday, April 24.