Science News Roundup: Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US

Health authorities around the world are investigating a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children. Below is a summary of what is known about the outbreak.

Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Scientists have successfully bred a threatened species of coral as part of a project that hopes to restore damaged reefs off the coast of Florida that are under threat by a relatively new disease, a coral rescue organization said on Thursday. Reefs in Florida and the Caribbean are facing growing threat of destruction by the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease https://graphics.reuters.com/ENVIRONMENT-CORALS-DISEASE/0100B2CP1GL/index.html that strips coral of its color and ultimately its life altogether.

