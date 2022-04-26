(Updated) SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts set to fly Wednesday as private crew returns home

With the end of Axiom Space's Axiom Mission 1 - the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, NASA and SpaceX are now gearing up for the launch of the Crew-4 mission to the space station.

The liftoff is set for 3:52 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 27, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX's Dragon Freedom spaceship, carrying Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins of NASA and Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency (ESA), is scheduled to dock to the space station at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 27.

During the mission, the Crew-4 astronauts will conduct over 200 science experiments in areas such as materials science, health technologies, and plant science to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth.

NASA's @SpaceX #Crew4 astronauts are ready to fly. Liftoff is set for April 27 at 3:52am ET (7:52 UTC). Live NASA TV coverage will begin at midnight.See the full schedule of events: https://t.co/1DH4Jxvp2G pic.twitter.com/5MOWnGy5v5 — NASA (@NASA) April 25, 2022

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission will be the first flight of the new Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission and the fourth flight for Falcon 9's first stage booster as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

The mission's prelaunch activities, launch, and docking will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Live coverage will begin at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

Update 1

Teams with NASA and SpaceX have completed the Launch Readiness Review (LRR) for the Crew-4 mission - the final major review ahead of launch, confirming the target launch time of 3:52 a.m. EDT on April 27.