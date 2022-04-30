Left Menu

Union Minister lays foundation for Ro-Ro facility at Cochin port

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-04-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 23:30 IST
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday laid the foundation for a Roll-On-Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) facility at Cochin Port.

The new Ro-Ro facility, under the 'Sagarmala' scheme of the Union government, will be developed between Q1 berth and South Coal Berth on the Mattancherry Channel in Cochin Port.

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) said once commissioned, the Ro-Ro facility will promote safe and sustainable transport facilities and will also promote affordable coastal movement of cargo which will result in decongesting the roads.

''It will also be an engine to promote and facilitate eco-friendly cost effective mode of transportation. The project, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 11.06 crore with 100 per cent funding from Government of India under the Sagarmala Programme, is scheduled to be completed in nine months,'' CSL said.

The shipyard said the project will involve construction of RCC Jetty structure of 615 square metres including strengthening of the existing roads leading to this facility and all allied works.

The new logo of Cochin Port Authority was also unveiled at the same function by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

