Left Menu

Two sloth bears rescued from Bokaro after Maneka Gandhi’s intervention

We found that the sloth bears were tied to trees in the village, PFA member Nischit Kumar, who was active in the operation, told PTI.However, the forest department had to struggle a lot to rescue the animals.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:42 IST
Two sloth bears rescued from Bokaro after Maneka Gandhi’s intervention
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two full-grown sloth bears were on Sunday rescued by forest officials from a village in Jharkhand following the intervention of politician-cum-animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, officials said.

Sloth bears are protected under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. This Schedule covers endangered species. Schedule-1 and part 2 of Schedule 2 provide absolute protection- offenses under these are prescribed the highest penalties. A team of People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organization founded by Maneka Gandhi, got a tip-off that some 'Madaris' were roaming with two sloth bears in the villages of Nawadih block in Bokaro on Saturday morning.

Nomadic community members, popularly known as 'madaris', earn a living by performing street acts with animals. "According to the information, we approached the forest department and local police station. Then, we reached Parasbani village in the evening to rescue the animals. The Madaris, who might have already got information about us, escaped from the spot. We found that the sloth bears were tied to trees in the village," PFA member Nischit Kumar, who was active in the operation, told PTI.

However, the forest department had to struggle a lot to rescue the animals. Neither the department has any trained team of experts nor has arrangements for cages in the Bokaro district. The animals were tied to trees overnight in absence of rescue arrangements, which angered Gandhi, a senior official, who did not wish to be quoted, told PTI.

She reportedly called senior forest and district administration officials to rescue the animals at the earliest.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Bokaro, AK Singh told PTI, "We contacted our senior bosses in Ranchi for the arrangement of cages from Ranchi's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park and send a team of experts. "Then, the cages were sent from the zoo along with a team and the rescue operation was successfully done by Sunday afternoon." Keeping in mind the scorching heat, watermelons, and other foods had been arranged for the animals, the DFO said. "Maneka-ji was not pleased with the operation initially. Later, she congratulated forest officials for their efforts and the successful rescue," he said.

Singh said the sloth bears were transported to an animal rescue center at Barwe in Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022