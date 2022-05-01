No respite from scorching heat in Jammu; mercury marks rise in Srinagar

The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, where Jammu continued to be the hottest place as the mercury on Sunday settled at 40.4 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above season's average.

The minimum temperature recorded in the winter capital city was 26.7 degrees, which was also 4.1 degrees above normal during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the Meteorological department said.

He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a high of 36.6 degrees and a low of 23.2 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir valley, on the other hand, continued to enjoy pleasant weather even as the mercury marked an upward trend on Sunday.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a day temperature of 29.0 degrees and a night temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius against the previous days 26.2 and 12.0 degrees Celsius, respectively, the official said.

He said Srinagar's maximum and minimum temperature was 6.7 and 2.1 notches above season's average, respectively.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rain or snow at wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir from May 3 to May 5.

