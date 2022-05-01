Left Menu

Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3: Moon-sighting panel

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:57 IST
  Country:
  India

The moon-sighting committee in Karnataka has said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3. In a statement on Sunday, the Markazi Ruyath-e-Hilal (MReH) said the moon was not sighted in the city of Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall, the moon was also not sighted in other districts of Karnataka or anywhere in the country.

“The first day of Shawal (1443) will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022,” the committee said in its statement.

The decision was taken after the MReH committee held its meeting today, under the chairmanship of Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Khan Rashadi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

