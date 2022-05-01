Left Menu

Shoppers throng Delhi’s Jama Masjid area ahead of Eid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:36 IST
After two-year hiatus, a heavy rush of shoppers ahead of Eid was witnessed in the Jama Masjid area of walled city on Sunday evening.

The locals as well as people from other parts of the city thronged the shops and stalls in the markets around Jama Masjid purchasing eatables, clothes and footwear.

''In the last two years, people could not celebrate Eid due to the Covid pandemic. As most of the Covid restrictions were lifted this year, they are buying things for the festival. However, shoppers are not splurging like they used to do in the pre-Covid period,'' said a local shopkeeper in Chitli Kabar market.

Burhanuddin, a local resident, said the rush was also due to people buying food items for breaking the fast.

However, despite a rise in number of Covid cases in the national capital in the past few days, many shoppers as well as shopkeepers were seen without wearing a face mask.

The Delhi government has lifted almost all the Covid-related restrictions but the use of face mask was reintroduced last month in view of the rise in number of infections.

The Eid is likely to be celebrated on Tuesday after sighting of the moon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

