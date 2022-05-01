Left Menu

16 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:53 IST
In an administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred 16 IAS officers, a senior official said.

An official said that Arvind Kumar has been made the infrastructure and industrial commissioner with an additional charge of additional chief secretary of infrastructure and industrial development, IT, Electronics and NRI departments.

Sanjeev Mittal has been made the chairman of the board of revenue.

Manoj Kumar Singh has been made the new agriculture production commissioner. He also will continue to discharge his duties as additional chief secretary of rural development and Panchayati raj departments.

Nitin Gokaran Ramesh, who was the principal secretary in the Public Works Department has been made the principal secretary of housing and urban planning.

Narendra Bhushan, who was the CEO of Greater Noida has been made the new principal secretary of the Public Works Department.

MD of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited M Devraj has been made the principal secretary of energy and additional sources of energy department while L Venkateshwar Lu is the new principal secretary of the transport department, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

