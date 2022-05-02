Left Menu

'Huge firefight' to defend New Mexico villages, city from blaze

"Where are we supposed to run to, where do we go, this is where our livelihoods are," said Darlene Gallegos, a farmer and co-owner of Mora's country market, after police told her to close the store and flee the village of 1,000 settled in Spanish colonial times. Twenty miles to the south at the other end of the 104,000 acre (42,100 hectares) megafire, some residents of Las Vegas, New Mexico, were told to prepare for evacuation as winds drove the fire within 5 miles of homes near interstate highway 25.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 07:16 IST
'Huge firefight' to defend New Mexico villages, city from blaze

Thousands of residents of northern New Mexico villages evacuated on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire towards their drought-parched mountain valley. Winds gusting over 40 mph (64 kph) blew embers a mile ahead of the blaze to start new fires as bulldozers carved fire breaks to protect the villages of Ledoux, Mora and Cleveland around 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Santa Fe.

They are among farming communities and an Old West city in the path of the Calf Canyon fire, the most destructive of a dozen Southwest blazes that scientists say are more widespread and arriving earlier this year due to climate change. "Where are we supposed to run to, where do we go, this is where our livelihoods are," said Darlene Gallegos, a farmer and co-owner of Mora's country market, after police told her to close the store and flee the village of 1,000 settled in Spanish colonial times.

Twenty miles to the south at the other end of the 104,000 acre (42,100 hectares) megafire, some residents of Las Vegas, New Mexico, were told to prepare for evacuation as winds drove the fire within 5 miles of homes near interstate highway 25. Those communities in the west of the city could be evacuated "in the near future," New Mexico Game and Fish official Shawn Carrell told a briefing.

Crews bulldozed firebreaks to the north and west of the historic university town of 14,000 to protect ranches, rural houses and the United World College. Firefighters were hampered by strong, erratic winds set to keep shifting direction until Thursday.

"This kind of keeps spinning around on us," said Incident Commander Dave Bales. "There is still a huge firefight going on up there," he said of crews working through the night near Mora. Burning since April 6, the fire has destroyed hundreds of properties and forced the evacuation of dozens of settlements in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, but has yet to claim a life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
3
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022