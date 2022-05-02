Left Menu

Guj: 2 tremors hit Gir Somnath, locals run out of homes; no casualty

PTI | Veraval | Updated: 02-05-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 11:54 IST
Guj: 2 tremors hit Gir Somnath, locals run out of homes; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Two successive tremors of 4 and 3.2 magnitudes jolted a village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Monday morning, officials said.

Residents of the Talala village, located 25 km from the district headquarters Veraval, woke up from sleep and ran out of their homes after experiencing the tremors, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, according to the district administration.

The first tremor of 4.0 magnitude was recorded at 6.58 am, with its epicenter 13 km north-northeast of the Talala village, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Another tremor of 3.2 intensity, the epicenter of which was nine km north-northeast of Talala, was recorded at 7.04 am, the ISR in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

