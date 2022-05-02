Left Menu

Maha: MBVV police form committee to check noise pollution levels

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 16:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a political row in Maharashtra over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police here have formed a monitoring committee to check the noise pollution levels.

The police in a release said the committee has been formed for effective implementation of the high court's directives on noise pollution, in the MBVV police commissioner limits (covering parts of Thane and Palghar districts).

The committee will be headed by Additional Police Commissioner Srikant Phatak and will also comprise zonal DCPs Amit Kale, Sanjay Patil, Prashant Wagunde, and MPCB regional officer Satish Padwal as members. Senior officials of all the 15 police stations in the MBVV limits have been notified/designated as the implementing officials, the release said.

During a rally held in Thane last month, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, saying if loudspeakers were not removed from mosques by May 3, then Hanuman Chalisa would be played outside them in a louder way.

Thackeray on Sunday said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for the removal of loudspeakers, which he termed as a nuisance, from mosques, and added that if it was not done, then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

He also said that if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, what was stopping the Maharashtra government, led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, from doing so.

