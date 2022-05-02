Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:51 IST
Light rain, thunderstorm in parts of UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

While heatwave conditions occurred at isolated pockets in the western part of the state, thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied by gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to be witnessed on May 2 and May 3, the IMD said.

Very light to light rain and thunderstorm are expected at isolated places over the state on May 4 and May 5, they forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

