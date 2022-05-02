Left Menu

Delhi's maximum temp settles at 40.8 deg C, dust storm likely in night

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was two notches above normal for this time of the year.The Safdarjung Observatory -- the capitals base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest on a day in April in 12 years, for three consecutive days ending Saturday.The mercury came down to 40.5 degrees Celsius Celsius on Sunday as easterly winds barrelled through the capital under the influence of a western disturbance.Delhi may witness a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph on Monday night, the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was two notches above normal for this time of the year.

The Safdarjung Observatory -- the capital's base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest on a day in April in 12 years, for three consecutive days ending Saturday.

The mercury came down to 40.5 degrees Celsius Celsius on Sunday as easterly winds barrelled through the capital under the influence of a western disturbance.

Delhi may witness a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph on Monday night, the India Meteorological Department said. ''A western disturbance affecting northwest India has pulled the temperatures down by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the capital. Another western disturbance is predicted on May 4 and 5. No heatwave is likely in the city for at least two to three days,'' an official said. The mercury is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the city till May 6.

