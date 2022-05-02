Hot weather conditions prevail at many places in Haryana and Punjab

Narnaul in Haryana sizzled at 44.5 degrees Celsius as hot weather conditions continued in other parts of the state and its neighbouring Punjab on Monday, the Meteorological Department's weather report said. Narnaul was the hottest place in Haryana.

Hot weather conditions also prevailed in Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Fatehabad, with these towns recording respective maximum temperatures of 43.8, 42.6, 41.6 and 42.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Ambala and Kurukshetra, however, got some respite from the scorching weather, recording identical maximums of 36.6 deg Celsius each.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which witnessed dust raising surface winds during the day, registered a slight drop in its maximum temperature which settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, sizzling heat prevailed in Muktsar, which recorded a high of 42.9 deg Celsius, the report said, adding that Bathinda and Faridkot recorded respective maximums of 41.6 deg Celsius and 40.5 deg Celsius.

Kapurthala recorded a high of 42.4 deg Celsius, it said.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana's high settled at 38 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a high of 37.8 deg Celsius, it added.

Jalandhar registered a high of 41.1 deg Celsius while Barnala's maximum settled at 41.3 deg Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast isolated light rainfall with dust storm or thunderstorm or gusty winds having a speed of 40-50 kmph over most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next three days. The maximum temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius, it said.

