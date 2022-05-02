Squall, rain breather for parts of Odisha

Parts of Odisha simmered under the the scorching sun on Monday even as several districts heaved a sigh of relief having experienced rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature rose by around 1-2 degrees in some places, while it was below normal in several other towns. Eighteen weather stations, as compared to 15 the previous day, recorded a maximum of 40 degree Celsius or more, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms occurred at a few places in interior and coastal Odisha, according to the Met office.

Subarnapur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees. The Celsius settled at 42.5 in Boudh and 42.2 in Phulbani, while it was 42 degrees at both Talcher in Angul district and Titiligarh in Bolangir.

The temperature stood 37.7 degree Celsius in the capital and 37 degree Celsius in Cuttack, the weather office said.

Joshipur in Mayurbhanj district received 49.2 mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am, followed by 47.6 mm at Surada in Ganjam. Koraput, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Sundargarh districts, as well as Bhawanipatna and Baripaida towns also witnessed moderate downpour.

Under the influence of the southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, scattered or widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph can occur across the state during the next four days, the Met office added.

